Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Morgan Stanley worth $716,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

MS opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

