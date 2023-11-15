Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 348,288 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,141,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

