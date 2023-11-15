Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,495,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.