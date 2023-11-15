Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of S&P Global worth $717,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.