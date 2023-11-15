Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Medtronic worth $942,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

