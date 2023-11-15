Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 291,146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $805,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

