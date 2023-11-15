Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 19,205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,857,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,500. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

