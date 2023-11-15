Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 207 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 926,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $179.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

