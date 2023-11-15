Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $333.73. 4,501,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,304,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $338.40. The stock has a market cap of $857.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

