Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 9.40% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.