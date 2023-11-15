Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. 1,942,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,289. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $94.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.