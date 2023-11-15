Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,565 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 676,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.