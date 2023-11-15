Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 943,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,519. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

