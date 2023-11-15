Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 12,916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 129,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,385. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

