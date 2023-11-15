Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 335,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.