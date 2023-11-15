Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 335,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

