Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 72,229 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,104. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

