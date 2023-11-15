Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 985,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

