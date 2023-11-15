Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,573 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

