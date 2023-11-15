Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 533,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

