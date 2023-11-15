Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 2,240,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,990. The stock has a market cap of $245.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

