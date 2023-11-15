Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.7% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,316,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,713,000 after purchasing an additional 317,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 103.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.78. 366,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

