Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

PLD stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. 756,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

