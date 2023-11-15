Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

