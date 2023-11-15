Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $13.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 761,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 313,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,530. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

