Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

