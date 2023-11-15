Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,170,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 847,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 97,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 586,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 585,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 836,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

