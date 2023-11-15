Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $23.21 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 414,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,543. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.