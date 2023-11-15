Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 3,091,054 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

