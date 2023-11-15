Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. 1,941,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

