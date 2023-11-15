Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

