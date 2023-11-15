Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.94. 390,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

