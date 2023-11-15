Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 113,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOE stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. 92,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,307. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

