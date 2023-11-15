Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 15,827 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. 144,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

