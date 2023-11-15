Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 7,257 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS EFV traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,257 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

