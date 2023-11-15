Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.