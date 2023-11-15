Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 1,290,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.