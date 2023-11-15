Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $456.42. The company had a trading volume of 130,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,428. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

