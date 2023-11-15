Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

