Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 33,276 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,276 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.89% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGOV. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 6,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.