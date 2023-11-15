Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

