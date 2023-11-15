Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 558 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

