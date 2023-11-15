Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.78. 1,715,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,935. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

