Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,564,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,412,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

