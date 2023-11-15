Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $142.05. 77,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

