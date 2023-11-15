Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.54

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 285403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

