Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 3,211,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,946,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

