Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

