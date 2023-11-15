Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $107,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

