Citigroup Inc. Has $131.50 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $131,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 83.1% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ASML by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 6.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 3.2 %

ASML stock opened at $675.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.13.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

