Citigroup Inc. Purchases 92,080 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $124,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

VXF opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

